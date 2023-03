videoDetails

BJP's press conference, Gaurav Bhatia's attack on Nitish Kumar including Lalu's family

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Lalu Yadav ED Raid: In the Land For Job Scam, on Friday, ED raided 24 places including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bihar, Ranchi. This raid was done on Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters and Lalu's close ones. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia fiercely attacked the Lalu family in this matter.