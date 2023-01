videoDetails

BJP's protest continues for the fourth day against Aam Aadmi Party

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

BJP's protest continues for the fourth day against Aam Aadmi Party. Today, BJP MLAs have reached outside Delhi Assembly with an Axe in hand. It has been four days since this demonstration of BJP has begun and BJP is protesting everyday with different props from gas cylinder to others.