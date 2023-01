videoDetails

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Yatra,says,'Victim of huge confusion'

| Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

BJP hits hard over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Bharatiya Janata Party's Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on Rahul and said, 'Rahul is a victim of huge delusion'