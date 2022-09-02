NewsVideos

BJP's Yuva Morcha leaders protests outside a resort in Raipur

BJP's Yuva Morcha leaders are protesting outside a resort in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. There is also heavy deployment of policemen outside the resort. The leaders of BJP Yuva Morcha say that the UPA MLAs from Jharkhand are staying in the resort here and BJP is opposing that.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
