Blackmailed by making a video of marriage, rape by hiding the religion of 'love jihad' in Delhi

In Jyoti Nagar police station area of ​​North-East Delhi, a woman has accused a lawyer of forcibly marrying her by hiding her religion. The woman says that the accused first hid her religion and trapped her in the web of his love and then raped her. Also, blackmailing her by making obscene videos and marrying her.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

