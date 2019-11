BMC Removes Hoardings Outside Matoshree Calling ‘CM Maharashtra Only Aditya Thackeray’

At a time when the picture over the government formation in Maharashtra is slowly getting clear with the Shiv Sena softening its stand on the 50:50 formula, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday removed hoardings that were put up outside Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence, which read ‘CM Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray.’