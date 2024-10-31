videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Haryana Diwali Clashes

Sonam | Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 09:36 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: There is a gang in our country which gets active as soon as Hindu festivals arrive...Some start giving advice...Some start calling it a sham...And somewhere the forces of hatred increase and stone pelting and attacks start happening…Today a similar case has come to light…In Faridabad adjacent to Delhi, when a child lit a firecracker, the Muslim neighbours attacked him with sticks…started pelting stones…They created such an atmosphere that now posters of Houses for Sale have been put up in Subhash Colony of Vallabhgarh…Does the thought of attacking start with such statements when the worship of Hindus is called a sham…the decision to organize the puja is called childish.