Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2814392https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/politics-sparks-over-haryana-diwali-clashes-2814392.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Haryana Diwali Clashes

Sonam|Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 09:36 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: There is a gang in our country which gets active as soon as Hindu festivals arrive...Some start giving advice...Some start calling it a sham...And somewhere the forces of hatred increase and stone pelting and attacks start happening…Today a similar case has come to light…In Faridabad adjacent to Delhi, when a child lit a firecracker, the Muslim neighbours attacked him with sticks…started pelting stones…They created such an atmosphere that now posters of Houses for Sale have been put up in Subhash Colony of Vallabhgarh…Does the thought of attacking start with such statements when the worship of Hindus is called a sham…the decision to organize the puja is called childish.

All Videos

Watch Exclusive Report on India's Famous Temple on Diwali
Play Icon13:25
Watch Exclusive Report on India's Famous Temple on Diwali
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With BSF Jawans In Gujarat's Kachchh
Play Icon01:59
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With BSF Jawans In Gujarat's Kachchh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav make Rangoli at CM's residence
Play Icon01:23
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav make Rangoli at CM's residence
Mohammad Mustafa arrested for threatening Salman Khan
Play Icon04:32
 Mohammad Mustafa arrested for threatening Salman Khan
Two world records made in Ayodhya
Play Icon05:31
 Two world records made in Ayodhya

Trending Videos

Watch Exclusive Report on India's Famous Temple on Diwali
play icon13:25
Watch Exclusive Report on India's Famous Temple on Diwali
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With BSF Jawans In Gujarat's Kachchh
play icon1:59
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With BSF Jawans In Gujarat's Kachchh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav make Rangoli at CM's residence
play icon1:23
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav make Rangoli at CM's residence
Mohammad Mustafa arrested for threatening Salman Khan
play icon4:32
Mohammad Mustafa arrested for threatening Salman Khan
Two world records made in Ayodhya
play icon5:31
Two world records made in Ayodhya
NEWS ON ONE CLICK