Born To Shine Special Scholarship: A special initiative by ZEEL and Give India

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Zee Entertainment and Give India launched a special initiative and 30 winners of Born To Shine were felicitated. Let us inform you that these girls of 5 to 15 years, selected from 8 cities of the country, were awarded a scholarship of Rs 4 lakh