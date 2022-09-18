NewsVideos

Brahmaputra River Exclusive: The last village on the Bangladesh border that was once a smuggling hub!

What are the challenges the BSF has to face during patrolling in the Brahmaputra river. Watch the exclusive report of Zee Media correspondent Amit Prakash from the international border of Bangladesh and India.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
What are the challenges the BSF has to face during patrolling in the Brahmaputra river. Watch the exclusive report of Zee Media correspondent Amit Prakash from the international border of Bangladesh and India.

