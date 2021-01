Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked PM Modi in a unique way

After introducing vaccination drive in the country with made in India Corona vaccine, now India is sending the vaccine to other countries of the world too, with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India gave the Corona vaccine to Brazil, which is facing worst Phase of Corona pandemic, on which Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro posted a picture of Hanumanji and thanked India and PM Narendra Modi.