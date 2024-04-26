Advertisement
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 07:32 AM IST
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting is going to be held today. Voting will be held on about 88 seats during the Lok Sabha elections. The voting process will start at 7 am. Voting will be held today in about 13 states.

