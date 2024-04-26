Advertisement
Aapka Sawal: New 'Picture' of Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
There was a period in the valley when appeals were made not to carry the tricolor or to say Jai Hind, terming the dangerous places as sensitive. Lal Chowk was also a similar place. But today, Lal Chowk remains the electoral platform of Indian democracy in the Srinagar Lok Sabha elections. Many parties of the state are organizing their rallies and various programs here.

