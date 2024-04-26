Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: 6 Killed In Fire At Patna Hotel Near Railway Station

Apr 26, 2024
A fire broke out in a hotel located 50 meters from Patna Railway Station. Six people died due to the fire, while about 15 people were badly burnt and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

