Breaking: 47,092 new Coronavirus cases in India in last 24 Hours, of which 70% alone from Kerala

India reported 47,092 cases on Thursday, marking a 12 per cent increase in the number of daily COVID cases on Thursday. This is the highest number of single day cases in the last two months. According to the health ministry, around 509 deaths were recorded during the last 24 hours. Out of which, Kerala alone recorded 32,803 cases (about 70 percent) and a third of the deaths.