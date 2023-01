videoDetails

Breaking: After Air India, female crew member molestes in GoAir flight too

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Goa First Airline's Goa-Mumbai flight on 6th January. It is alleged that two foreign nationals aboard a flight going from Goa to Mumbai molested the female crew member of the aircraft. After which both the accused were taken from the plane.