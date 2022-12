videoDetails

Breaking: Anil Kapoor-Anupam Kher reaches Dehradun Hospital to meet Rishabh Pant, know the condition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Breaking: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with a horrific road accident today. Rishabh was badly injured in this accident. The accident happened due to hitting the divider. Anil Kapoor-Anupam Kher reached Dehradun Hospital to meet Rishabh Pant, and his condition.