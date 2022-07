Breaking News: 3 people injured in clashes and vandalism in Karnataka

Violent clashes broke out between two communities in Bagalkot, Karnataka, in which people were injured in clashes and vandalism, after which the administration has imposed Section 144 in the city.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Violent clashes broke out between two communities in Bagalkot, Karnataka, in which people were injured in clashes and vandalism, after which the administration has imposed Section 144 in the city.