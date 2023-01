videoDetails

Breaking News: 5-storey residential building collapses in Lucknow, 3 dead

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

A 5-storey residential building has collapsed in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Many people are feared to be buried under it. While the bodies of 3 people have been recovered so far.