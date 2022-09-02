Breaking News: Abhishek Banerjee to appear in ED's office in coal scam case

Abhishek Banerjee, today appeared before ED. He was produced in the ED's office in the coal scam case. After leaving the ED office, Abhishek Banerjee has said that I am not going to bow down in front of these people.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

