Breaking News: After the arrest of the IT cell head, 'SP' lodged an FIR against BJP woman leader

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

The UP police has arrested Manish, the IT cell head of the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh. After which now the Samajwadi Party has lodged an FIR against BJP leader Richa Rajput.