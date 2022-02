Breaking News: Amidst the UP elections, CM Yogi Adityanath talked about Mathura-Vrindavan

In the midst of UP elections, CM Yogi Adityanath has raised the issue of Mathura again. CM Yogi has tweeted and said that the temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya and the grand Dham of Lord Vishwanath is being built in Kashi, then how will Mathura Vrindavan be left behind.