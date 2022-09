Breaking News: Amit Shah's 'Shiv Bhakti' in Somnath Temple

Home Minister Amit Shah is on Gujarat tour. Where he visited Somnath temple today. Shah has offered prayers at the Somnath temple. The Home Minister will also unveil a 16 feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Somnath today

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

