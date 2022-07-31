NewsVideos

Breaking News: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Ajit Doval's statement

Giving a big statement in the Sarva Dharma Sammelan, NSA Doval had said that some people are spoiling the atmosphere of the country in the name of religion. Now Owaisi's reaction has come to the fore on this statement. He has said that the NSA should answer who is spreading bigotry.

|Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
Giving a big statement in the Sarva Dharma Sammelan, NSA Doval had said that some people are spoiling the atmosphere of the country in the name of religion. Now Owaisi's reaction has come to the fore on this statement. He has said that the NSA should answer who is spreading bigotry.

All Videos

CWG 2022: Indian weightlifters are rocking the Commonwealth Games
17:45
CWG 2022: Indian weightlifters are rocking the Commonwealth Games
CWG 2022: Indian hockey team Win big
0:33
CWG 2022: Indian hockey team Win big
Deshhit: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut caught in ED's trap!
39:31
Deshhit: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut caught in ED's trap!
Agenda India Ka : Major helicopter accident happened while rescuing 2 tourists in Georgia
28:32
Agenda India Ka : Major helicopter accident happened while rescuing 2 tourists in Georgia
CWG 2022 : Indian women's team beat Pakistan
1:28
CWG 2022 : Indian women's team beat Pakistan

Trending Videos

17:45
CWG 2022: Indian weightlifters are rocking the Commonwealth Games
0:33
CWG 2022: Indian hockey team Win big
39:31
Deshhit: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut caught in ED's trap!
28:32
Agenda India Ka : Major helicopter accident happened while rescuing 2 tourists in Georgia
1:28
CWG 2022 : Indian women's team beat Pakistan
Sarva Dharma Sammelan,Ajit Doval,NSA Ajit Doval,ajit doval latest statement,Ajit Doval speech,Ajit Kumar Doval,ajit dobhal,ajit doval latest,ajit doval on dharma,ajit doval mission,Doval,ajit doval story,ajit doval statement on dharma,who is ajit doval,ajit doval education,nsa chief ajit doval,ajith doval,ajit doval debate,ajit doval latest news,Asaduddin Owaisi,asaduddin owaisi on ajit doval,