Breaking News: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Ajit Doval's statement

Giving a big statement in the Sarva Dharma Sammelan, NSA Doval had said that some people are spoiling the atmosphere of the country in the name of religion. Now Owaisi's reaction has come to the fore on this statement. He has said that the NSA should answer who is spreading bigotry.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

