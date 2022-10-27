हिन्दी
Breaking News: Bag containing 18 detonators recovered from taxi stand in Jammu
|
Updated:
Oct 27, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
As many as 18 detonators were found from the taxi stand of the Jammu railway station. The explosives were inside a suspicious bag.
