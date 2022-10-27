NewsVideos

Breaking News: Bag containing 18 detonators recovered from taxi stand in Jammu

|Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
As many as 18 detonators were found from the taxi stand of the Jammu railway station. The explosives were inside a suspicious bag.

All Videos

Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term for hate speech
8:38
Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term for hate speech
Team India beat Netherlands by 56 runs
24:49
Team India beat Netherlands by 56 runs
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Narayanpet in Telangana
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Narayanpet in Telangana
Jammu-Kashmir: Who made Kashmir an international issue?
8:57
Jammu-Kashmir: Who made Kashmir an international issue?
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Political war' on garbage ahead of MCD elections
2:12
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Political war' on garbage ahead of MCD elections

Trending Videos

8:38
Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term for hate speech
24:49
Team India beat Netherlands by 56 runs
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Narayanpet in Telangana
8:57
Jammu-Kashmir: Who made Kashmir an international issue?
2:12
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Political war' on garbage ahead of MCD elections
Jammu,Jammu Kashmir,detonators,Railway station,Taxi stand,jammu railway station taxi stand,Jammu railway station,jammu taxi stand,jammu kashmir railway station,jammu railway,detonator in jammu,Jammu and Kashmir,jammu kashmir terror attack,Freedom of speech,Jammu news,jammu kashmir news today,jammu kashmir news,Jammu and Kashmir news,jammu kashmir latest news,jammu kashmir news bulletin,jammu kashmir news live,