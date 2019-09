Breaking News: Baldev Kumar's family share their unpleasant experience in Pak

A former lawmaker from Pakistan has sought political asylum in India, citing atrocities against minorities. Baldev Kumar, a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – founded by current Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan, was framed in a murder case but later acquitted. In this segment, watch Baldev Kumar's family sharing their experience in Pakistan.