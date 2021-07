Breaking News: CBSE 12th board exam results declared, 99.37% students passed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (July 30) declared the results of class 12th board examination 2021 at 2 pm. Students can check the result on the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also available on alternate sites including Digilocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.