Breaking News: CBSE Board 12th Class Results to be declared by 2 PM today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th results will be declared today at 2 pm. CBSE Class 12th results will be available on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, digilocker.gov.in and DigiLocker app will also host the result. Students will need their roll number to check their result.