Breaking News: Controversy over actress Raveena Tandon's Tiger Safari

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Recently, actress Raveena Tandon went to the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, where she enjoyed a jungle safari and also took photos and videos of wild animals. After this, a dispute started regarding this. This dispute is related to taking photographs and making videos by going very close to the tiger.