videoDetails

Breaking News: Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR on the first day of the New Year, the intensity measure at 3.8

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Earthquake tremors were felt in the country's capital Delhi and surrounding areas on the first day of the new year. Its intensity was measured at 3.8 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Jhajjar, Haryana.