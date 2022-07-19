NewsVideos

Breaking News: Encounter of killers of DSP in Haryana

In the case of murder of DSP in Haryana, the police has taken major action. The police had an encounter with the killers of the DSP, in which the police arrested the cleaner of the dumper. During this the cleaner has been shot.

Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 09:58 PM IST
In the case of murder of DSP in Haryana, the police has taken major action. The police had an encounter with the killers of the DSP, in which the police arrested the cleaner of the dumper. During this the cleaner has been shot.

