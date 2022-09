Breaking News : Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident

Former Tata Group chairman and industrialist Cyrus Mistry has passed away. He died due to a road accident. This road accident happened in Palghar near Mumbai.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

