Breaking News: Gauhar Chishti will reveal secrets

Zee News spoke to the SP of Ajmer regarding the arrest of Gauhar Chishti in the case of inflammatory speech. SP Chunaram Jat said that strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

