Breaking News: IED blast in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, 5 CRPF personnel injured

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

A campaign against Naxalites was being conducted in Chaibasa, Jharkhand. The IED was blasted during this campaign. Due to which 5 CRPF jawans have been injured. Now all the injured soldiers have been airlifted.