Breaking News: In Gorakhpur, the municipal corporation changed the names of these Muslim wards

Taking a big decision, the Municipal Corporation in Gorakhpur has changed the names of many wards. The names of most of these Muslim wards have been changed. The names of 50 wards of Gorakhpur have been changed. So the Samajwadi Party has leveled allegations on changing the name of the ward.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

