Breaking News: Jaiveer Shergill joined BJP, got this reward.

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Jaiveer Shergill, former spokesperson of the Congress party, had resigned from the party a few days back. Now he has decided to go with BJP. So, on the other hand, the BJP has also given a reward to the former Congress youth leader as soon as he joined the party.