BREAKING NEWS: Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri Witness IED Blast

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Questions raised once again on the security of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. The case of IED blast has come to fore in J&K's Rajouri. The question arises after all, till when the target killing of Hindus will be done? When will Hindus get justice?