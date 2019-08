Breaking News: Lok Sabha passes J&K Reorganisation Bill

A day after the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, the same was tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. After the bill, which abrogates Article 370 and splits Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, was tabled in the Lok Sabha, a discussion started on the same wherein Amit Shah countered claims made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on the floor of the House. Watch this video to know more.