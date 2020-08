Breaking News: NCB to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case

New revelations are coming one after another in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now drug angle has also come up in this case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case regarding this. The NCB has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is going to investigate Rhea Chakraborty's alleged 'drug chat'.