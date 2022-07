Breaking News: PM Modi gives a gift of 1800 crores to Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Varanasi, recently inaugurated the Akshaya Patra kitchen. During this, he gave several development projects worth Rs 1,800 crore with the aim of promoting 'Ease of Living'.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

