BREAKING NEWS: PM Modi on the tour of Varanasi, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh, know what will be the program

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister will be on Varanasi, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat visit today. In Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport built in Itanagar. After this, he will inaugurate a special program named Kashi Tamil Sangam in Varanasi. Lastly, PM Modi will visit Gujarat where he will start the election campaign in view of upcoming elections.