Breaking News : Police arrest 5 in connection with beating youth in Ahmednagar

Police have arrested people who attacked Prateek Pawar for posting on social media in support of Nupur Sharma in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. In this case, the police have arrested 5 people so far.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

