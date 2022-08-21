Breaking News : Rakesh Tikait, who was going to Jantar Mantar to protest, was detained by the police

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who was coming to Delhi from Lakhimpur Kheri was taken into custody by the Delhi Police as soon as he reached Ghazipur border. Tikait was going to Jantar Mantar to protest.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

