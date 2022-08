Ram Manjhi's party will support Nitish

In the legislature party meeting, it has been decided that Ram Manjhi's party will support Nitish to win unconditionally. It has been seen by everyone that where there is a chance, Jitan Ram Manjhi comes forward to give support.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

