videoDetails

Breaking News: Road suddenly sunk in the middle of market in Hyderabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

A road accident has happened in Hyderabad, South India. In the Goshamahal area of ​​Hyderabad, a road suddenly caved in in the middle of the market. In which many vehicles, autos, and rickshaws were stuck in the ground.