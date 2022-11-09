NewsVideos

Breaking News : Sanjay Raut to get bail after 102 days in jail?

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 07:22 PM IST
Sanjay Raut has also got relief from the High Court. The High Court has upheld the decision of the Sessions Court. Raut will come out of Arthur Road jail in a while.

