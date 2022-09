Breaking News: Shankaracharya Swaroopanand of Dwarka Peeth dies at the age of 99

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, passed away. He was 99 years old. He breathed his last in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

