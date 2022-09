Breaking News: Three accused of Moosewala sent on 6-day police remand

There is big news related to Sidhu Musewala murder case that the accused Deepak Mundi, Kapil and Rajinder have been sent to 6 days police remand by the Punjab Mansa Court.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

