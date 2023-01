videoDetails

Breaking News: Veteran BJP leader and former speaker of Uttar Pradesh Kesari Nath Tripathi breathe his last

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Veteran BJP leader and former speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kesari Nath Tripathi has passed away. His son Neeraj Tripathi has informed about this.