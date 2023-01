videoDetails

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's big statement on the allegations of Women Wrestling

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Wrestlers protested against the WFI at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday During the protest, women wrestlers made serious allegations against the president of WFI by holding a press conference. Responding to this, a big statement of the President of WFI has come to the fore. He said, 'I will hang you if the charges are proved'