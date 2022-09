Britain: 8-km long queue for the last glimpse of the late Queen Elizabeth

Thousands of people gathered outside Parliament in London for the last glimpse of Queen Elizabeth, people in eight kilometer long line ready to wait for 16 hours

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

